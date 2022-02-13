The Chief Financial Officer of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB), William Losch, Just Bought 179% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, William Losch, recently paid US$63.74 per share to buy US$398k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 179%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Live Oak Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & Director, Neil Underwood, sold US$7.7m worth of shares at a price of US$98.07 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$60.31). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.03k shares worth US$616k. On the other hand they divested 247.11k shares, for US$20m. In total, Live Oak Bancshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LOB Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2022

Does Live Oak Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Live Oak Bancshares insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$664m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Live Oak Bancshares Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Live Oak Bancshares stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Live Oak Bancshares makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Live Oak Bancshares you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

