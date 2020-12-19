The Chief Financial Officer of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC), Evgeniy Ler, Just Sold 48% Of Their Holding

Some Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Evgeniy Ler, recently sold a substantial US$807k worth of stock at a price of US$43.03 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 48%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Freedom Holding

Notably, that recent sale by Evgeniy Ler is the biggest insider sale of Freedom Holding shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$44.79. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Evgeniy Ler sold a total of 27.60k shares over the year at an average price of US$35.91. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:FRHC Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

I will like Freedom Holding better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Freedom Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Freedom Holding insiders own about US$1.9b worth of shares (which is 73% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Freedom Holding Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Freedom Holding makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Freedom Holding. While conducting our analysis, we found that Freedom Holding has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.