The Chief Financial Officer of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI), Ping Rawson, Just Bought 86% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Ping Rawson, the Chief Financial Officer of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) recently shelled out US$59k to buy stock, at US$3.70 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 86%, which is arguably a good sign.

Dyadic International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Ping Rawson is the biggest insider purchase of Dyadic International shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.60). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Ping Rawson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:DYAI Insider Trading Volume June 4th 2021

Does Dyadic International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 30% of Dyadic International shares, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dyadic International Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Dyadic International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dyadic International you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

