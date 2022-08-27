The Chief Commercial Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), Jeffrey Del Carmen, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) should probably be aware that the Chief Commercial Officer, Jeffrey Del Carmen, recently divested US$199k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$14.05 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 100% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey Del Carmen was the biggest sale of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$14.02. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:CPRX Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$110m worth of shares (which is 7.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

An insider sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

