The Chief Accounting Officer & Principal Financial Officer of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTE.A), Brian Wendling, Just Sold 30% Of Their Holding

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Accounting Officer & Principal Financial Officer of Qurate Retail, Inc., Brian Wendling, recently netted US$80k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$3.18. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 30%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qurate Retail

Notably, that recent sale by Brian Wendling is the biggest insider sale of Qurate Retail shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$2.92. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:QRTE.A Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Does Qurate Retail Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Qurate Retail insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$125m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Qurate Retail Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Qurate Retail stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Qurate Retail is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

