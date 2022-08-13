The Chief Accounting Officer of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL), James Faught, Just Sold 88% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) should probably be aware that the Chief Accounting Officer, James Faught, recently divested US$273k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$7.46 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 88% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Yellow Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Matthew Doheny made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$408k worth of shares at a price of US$13.15 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.60). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 262.99k shares worth US$1.8m. On the other hand they divested 36.56k shares, for US$273k. In total, Yellow insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$6.70. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:YELL Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Yellow insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yellow Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Yellow and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Yellow that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

