The Chief Accounting Officer of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), G. Marvel, Just Sold 26% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Accounting Officer, G. Marvel, recently sold US$130k worth of stock at US$230 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 26% in their holding.

Caterpillar Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Group President of Resource Industries, Denise Johnson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$221 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$241, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Denise Johnson's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Caterpillar than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CAT Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Caterpillar Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Caterpillar insiders own about US$239m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Caterpillar Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Caterpillar is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Caterpillar is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

But note: Caterpillar may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.