The Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Share Price Is Up 97% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 97% in that time.

Chewy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Chewy saw its revenue grow by 48%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 97% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Chewy in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CHWY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

Chewy is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Chewy in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Chewy shareholders have gained 97% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 13% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Chewy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

