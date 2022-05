The Chernin Group leads $263 million investment in Funko

May 5 (Reuters) - The Chernin Group, an investment firm known for backing emerging media, commerce and technology industries, announced on Thursday that it will lead a consortium making a $263 million investment in the lifestyle brand Funko Inc FNKO.O.

TCG and its investor consortium are acquiring 12.5 million shares of Funko Class A stock from ACON Investments, and will own a 25% share of the company following completion of the transaction. Other investors include former Disney CEO Robert A. Iger, Rich Paul, chief executive and founder of Klutch Sports Group, and eBay Inc EBAY.O.

As part of the online marketplace's investment, eBay will become a preferred secondary market for Funko, a maker of toys, stuffed animals, apparel, board games and other collectibles including digital nonfungible tokens.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis)

