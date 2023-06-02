The Chemours Gains 21% After Signing Agreement With DuPont, Corteva

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Co. (CC) shares are gaining more than 21 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reached an agreement with DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) and Corteva Inc. (CTVA) to comprehensively resolve all PFAS-related drinking water claims of a defined class of public water systems. The companies will collectively establish and contribute a total of $1.185 billion to a settlement fund.

Currently, shares are at $32.96, up 21.58 percent from the previous close of $27.11 on a volume of 1,220,438.

