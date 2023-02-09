The Chemours Company Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Chemours Company (CC):

Earnings: -$97 million in Q4 vs. $233 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.65 in Q4 vs. $1.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Chemours Company reported adjusted earnings of $0 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q4 vs. $1.56 billion in the same period last year.

