The Chemours Company Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Company (CC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $240 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $214 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Chemours Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.78 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

The Chemours Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $240 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

