The Chemours Company Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Company (CC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Chemours Company reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $1.49 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

The Chemours Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $20 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

