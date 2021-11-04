The Chemours Company Q3 Earnings Climb, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Company (CC) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $214 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $76 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.6% to $1.68 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

The Chemours Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $214 Mln. vs. $76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 3.93 to 4.13

