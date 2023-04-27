The Chemours Company Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Company (CC) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $145 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Chemours Company reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.5% to $1.54 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

The Chemours Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

