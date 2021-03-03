The ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's shaping up to be a tough period for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), which a week ago released some disappointing annual results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$65m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$0.84, some 15% larger than the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CCXI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from seven analysts covering ChemoCentryx is for revenues of US$63.4m in 2021, implying a small 2.3% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 82% to US$1.53 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$51.8m and US$1.43 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$87.63, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic ChemoCentryx analyst has a price target of US$120 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2021 compared to the historical decline of 15% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect ChemoCentryx to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$87.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ChemoCentryx going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ChemoCentryx that you should be aware of.

