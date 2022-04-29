The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $38.68 in the previous session. Chefs' Warehouse has gained 10.2% since the start of the year compared to the -0.4% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 5.1% return for the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 27, 2022, Chefs' Warehouse reported EPS of $0.1 versus consensus estimate of $0.03 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.49%.

Valuation Metrics

Chefs' Warehouse may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Chefs' Warehouse has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 47X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 18.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 39.4X versus its peer group's average of 12.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Chefs' Warehouse currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Chefs' Warehouse passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Chefs' Warehouse shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

