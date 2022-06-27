The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $39.3 in the previous session. Chefs' Warehouse has gained 16.8% since the start of the year compared to the 1.5% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the -2.2% return for the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 27, 2022, Chefs' Warehouse reported EPS of $0.1 versus consensus estimate of $0.03 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.49%.

For the current fiscal year, Chefs' Warehouse is expected to post earnings of $1.22 per share on $2.41 billion in revenues. This represents a 2540% change in EPS on a 38.07% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.47 per share on $2.69 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.9% and 11.79%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Chefs' Warehouse may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Chefs' Warehouse has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 17.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 41.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Chefs' Warehouse currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Chefs' Warehouse meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Chefs' Warehouse shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CHEF Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CHEF have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Sysco Corporation (SYY). SYY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Sysco Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 31.48%, and for the current fiscal year, SYY is expected to post earnings of $4.32 per share on revenue of $68 billion.

Shares of Sysco Corporation have gained 1.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 26.5X and a P/CF of 27.05X.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry may rank in the bottom 58% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CHEF and SYY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.