The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

Earnings: $12.68 million in Q4 vs. -$3.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.26 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $39.04 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $877.01 million in Q4 vs. $892.80 million in the same period last year.

