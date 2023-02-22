The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

Earnings: -$3.30 million in Q4 vs. $2.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $27.43 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $892.80 million in Q4 vs. $776.69 million in the same period last year.

