The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $48.71 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $16.18 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $25.54 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $694.03 million from $585.16 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $25.54 Mln. vs. $28.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $694.03 Mln vs. $585.16 Mln last year.

