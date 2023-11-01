The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

Earnings: $17.95 million in Q3 vs. -$2.40 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.37 in Q3 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $19.03 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $830.21 million in Q3 vs. $784.00 million in the same period last year.

