The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

-Earnings: $32.68 million in Q3 vs. -$28.35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.64 in Q3 vs. -$0.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $33.19 million or $0.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.70 per share -Revenue: $754.47 million in Q3 vs. $517.72 million in the same period last year.

