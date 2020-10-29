The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

-Earnings: -$28.35 million in Q3 vs. $16.09 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.76 in Q3 vs. $0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of -$17.66 million or -$0.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.42 per share -Revenue: $517.72 million in Q3 vs. $586.54 million in the same period last year.

