The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) revealed earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.66 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $33.72 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $26.44 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $832.64 million from $768.96 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $25.66 Mln. vs. $33.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $832.64 Mln vs. $768.96 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.