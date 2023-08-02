The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.67 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $27.94 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $43.14 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $866.17 million from $832.64 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $42.67 Mln. vs. $27.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $866.17 Mln vs. $832.64 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.