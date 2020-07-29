The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

-Earnings: -$56.54 million in Q2 vs. $35.51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.61 in Q2 vs. $0.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of -$45.98 million or -$0.87 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.12 per share -Revenue: $295.85 million in Q2 vs. $602.65 million in the same period last year.

