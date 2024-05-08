The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $33.10 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $28.05 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $35.56 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $891.22 million from $866.11 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $33.10 Mln. vs. $28.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $891.22 Mln vs. $866.11 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.