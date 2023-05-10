The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $28.05 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $23.16 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $30.59 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $866.11 million from $793.71 million last year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.05 Mln. vs. $23.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $866.11 Mln vs. $793.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.