The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

Earnings: $23.16 million in Q1 vs. -$1.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $23.98 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $793.71 million in Q1 vs. $627.42 million in the same period last year.

