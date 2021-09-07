The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) insiders sold US$1.8m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cheesecake Factory

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, David Gordon, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$63.86 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$45.52. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cheesecake Factory shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Cheesecake Factory Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Cheesecake Factory. Independent Director Edie Ames shelled out US$22k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cheesecake Factory insiders own 6.8% of the company, currently worth about US$160m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cheesecake Factory Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Cheesecake Factory insider transactions. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cheesecake Factory.

