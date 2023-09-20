The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE): A Culinary Delight But What About the Stock?

Everyone has a guilty pleasure, and for many, it's the Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). Yep, I'm talking about the go-to joint that brings both your taste buds and Instagram to life. From hearty meals to those sinfully delicious desserts, Cheesecake truly stands a cut above the rest. But lately, storm clouds might be gathering on the horizon, especially for those holding onto CAKE stock.

Now, let's level with each other. The economic headwinds looming large aren’t exclusively targeting Cheesecake. But if we're judging by the books, these very headwinds might just put a dampener on Cheesecake’s parade.

Consider this: Americans are now over a trillion dollars deep in credit card debt. Yes, some will argue this showcases our undying confidence in the economy. Yet, we all know how fragile this can be – one economic tremor, and we might just see our debt-laden house of cards collapse.

Then there's the double whammy of rising corporate layoffs at a time when inflation seems to have taken a liking to being stubbornly high. Newsflash: inflation isn’t just a pesky issue for us average Joes and Janes. It creates a nasty domino effect. As wallets tighten, businesses feel the pinch, leading them to cut corners, lay off staff, which in turn prompts even more consumer frugality.

And let’s just lay it out there: CAKE stock, as mouthwatering as it might seem, is a 'luxury' pick in an investment buffet. It’s not a life-or-death kind of stock. If economic tremors intensify, Cheesecake might just bear the brunt of the trade-down effect.

That’s where folks might decide to ditch the lavish meals out for more modest dining options. And if even that becomes a strain, well, it's back to good ol' home cooking.

So with this backdrop, it begs the question: Why are we seeing some bullish vibes in the options activity for CAKE stock? Let's dive in and see what's cooking.

Institutional Trader Places a Big Bet on CAKE Stock

While the Cheesecake Factory has always been a favorite dinner and dessert spot, lately, it's becoming a hot topic in the world of finance. Especially after the end of the trading session on Sept. 19, when CAKE stock shot up as one of the top highlights in Barchart’s screener for unusual options volume.

The details? A volume of 2,999 contracts against an open interest of 22,032 contracts. And if you think that's a lot, compare the volume from the Tuesday session to its trailing one-month average and you’ll find a staggering difference of 534.04%.

Now, it wasn't just the volume that caught our attention. It was the nature of these options. The call volume soared to 2,794 contracts, dwarfing the put volume, which recorded a mere 205 contracts. In the world of trading, such a put/call volume ratio, which came out to 0.07, is typically read as a strong bullish sentiment.

But there's a twist in the story. As any seasoned trader will tell you, it's crucial not to always take the put/call ratio at face value. Why? Because when traders sell (or write) options, the implications are generally the exact opposite of when they buy those same options.

To break it down: a call buyer is hoping the stock will rise, whereas a call seller would be happier if it either stayed flat or fell.

If you dive deeper into Fintel’s options flow screener, which focuses on the big block trades likely carried out by institutional players, you'll find something intriguing. A major trader seems to have scooped up 2,151 contracts of the Oct 20 '23 30.00 Call on Tuesday. To give you an idea of the scale, this single buy constituted nearly 98% of the total call action of the day.

Now, here's where it gets more interesting. The numbers hint at this being a high-confidence, albeit speculative move. At the onset of September, the implied volatility (IV) stood at 34.20%, and the delta was at 0.712. But come Tuesday, while IV receded slightly to 33.04%, the delta took a substantial hit, dropping to 0.466. This essentially indicates that there was a significant sacrifice in delta for a minor reduction in IV.

So, what's the trader betting on? Given that the current open-market price of CAKE stock hovers around $29.59, the expectation is a rise. But keep in mind that the stock's been a rollercoaster lately, shedding over 7% of its equity value in just the past month.

All things considered, this move seems to be setting up for a short-term play on CAKE. The stakes are high, and the tables are set. As with all things Wall Street, only time will reveal if this bet serves a sweet treat or leaves a sour aftertaste.

What About the Longer-Term Implications for Cheesecake?

Diving into the world of investing can feel like watching a thrilling game, full of highs, lows, and unexpected twists. But while recent options activity paints a bullish picture for CAKE stock in the short term, predicting its longer-term performance can be a bit murkier.

Let's not forget those formidable headwinds we talked about earlier - mounting credit card debts, unyielding inflation, and increasing layoffs. These aren't fleeting issues. They're deep-rooted problems that won't just vanish overnight. Moreover, specific challenges loom on the horizon for Cheesecake Factory.

A peek into data from Placer.ai reveals a concerning trend — a decline in foot traffic for Cheesecake. Yes, the brand's strong identity has allowed it to offset dwindling footfall with higher pricing, which is commendable. But the pressing question here is: for how long can Cheesecake keep this up?

The Cheesecake Factory might be synonymous with indulgence and might cater predominantly to a more affluent clientele, but it's still an accessible brand for the average consumer.

The danger? With the economic landscape becoming increasingly challenging, even Cheesecake's loyal patrons might find themselves reconsidering their dining choices. It's an unpleasant thought, but it's crucial to recognize that even powerhouse brands can feel the pressure when economic conditions sour.

So, while the short-term might seem bright for CAKE stock, potential investors should tread carefully, weighing the possible longer-term challenges against the brand's undeniable strengths.

More Food & Beverage News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.