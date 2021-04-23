The Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Share Price Is Up 80% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 80% in that time.

Checkpoint Therapeutics recorded just US$1,069,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Checkpoint Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Checkpoint Therapeutics has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

When it last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, Checkpoint Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$34m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price up 109% in the last year , the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. You can see in the image below, how Checkpoint Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Checkpoint Therapeutics' total shareholder return last year was 80%. This recent result is much better than the 8% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Checkpoint Therapeutics has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

