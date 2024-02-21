The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 30 Biggest US Cities

Big cities have more to offer, and people often pay a premium for those extra amenities, particularly in housing costs. This makes most big cities a stretch for many, and even out of reach, for others, financially. With housing prices remaining high, and mortgage interest rates not set to drop just yet, city life might just be a pipe dream for many.

While experts predict changes in the housing market over the next couple years, it’s unlikely housing will start to be cheap anytime soon. However, even within big cities there are affordable neighborhoods if you just know where to look. You might get lucky and find an affordable home and still enjoy the benefits of city life.

That’s the motivation behind a GOBankingRates study highlighting the neighborhoods in American metropolises that offer the most budget-friendly options for housing. Taking some of the largest cities in the country, the study identified three neighborhoods in each city where the cost of buying is lowest.

To determine these costs, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s rent index and home value index with 2023 data — both of which use weighted results from listings and sales data to give a more accurate reflection of the expected costs in a specific housing market. These areas might not be a magic bullet that allows you to buy a spacious home in one of America’s priciest cities, but they might remedy a difficult budget or offer a realistic cure for that long commute.

Check out these affordable neighborhoods in the biggest cities:

1. New York

Concourse Average home value: $469,823.40

Parkchester Average home value: $471,199.47

Highbridge Average home value: $477,818



2. Los Angeles

Watts Average home value: $549,643.89

Southeast Los Angeles Average home value: $580,692.45

Central City Average home value: $603,572.22



3. Chicago

Golden Gate Average home value: $68,578.61

Riverdale Average home value: $72,626.32

Eden Green Average home value: $73,474.70



4. Houston

South Park Average home value: $148,093.36

Harrisburg – Manchester Average home value: $150,887.85

Clinton Park Tri-Community Average home value: $154,391.80



5. Phoenix

Maryvale Average home value: $333,400.14

Estrella Average home value: $349,666.46

Central City Average home value: $354,635.43



6. Philadelphia

Fairhill Average home value: $60,292.87

McGuire Average home value: $63,967.44

Upper Kensington Average home value: $65,725.53



7. San Antonio

San Juan Gardens Average home value: $115,524.60

Prospect Hill Average home value: $121,039.30

Loma Vista Average home value: $124,001.85



8. San Diego

Mission Valley West Average home value: $593,584.92

Colina del Sol Average home value: $608,186.48

Mountain View Average home value: $613,252.99



9. Dallas

Northwest Dallas Average home value: $221,586.39

Five Mile Creek Average home value: $272,269.79

Love Field Area Average home value: $273,989.86



10. San Jose, California

Alum Rock Average home value: $960,625.79

Seven Trees Average home value: $971,798.74

Buena Vista Average home value: $997,768.11



11. Austin, Texas

Franklin Park Average home value: $315,253.29

North Lamar Average home value: $323,969.00

Georgian Acres Average home value: $330,620.58



12. Jacksonville, Florida

Fairfield Average home value: $88,126.90

Phoenix Average home value: $90,532.19

Longbranch Average home value: $93,752.28



13. Fort Worth, Texas

Morningside Park Average home value: $146,250.01

South Fort Worth Average home value: $146,383.98

Glenwood Triangle Average home value: $153,248.14



14. Columbus, Ohio

East Linden Average home value: $114,213.23

Devon Triangle Average home value: $114,602.15

South Linden Average home value: $118,613.46



15. Indianapolis

Martindale-Brightwood Average home value: $97,903.32

Meadows Average home value: $99,438.43

West Indianapolis Average home value: $106,084.07



16. Charlotte, North Carolina

Thomasboro-Hoskins Average home value: $221,185.54

University Park Average home value: $227,047.39

Washington Heights Average home value: $227,438.44



17. San Francisco

Hunters Point Average home value: $844,576.57

Sunnydale Average home value: $864,087.56

Bret Harte Average home value: $884,216.69



18. Seattle

South Park Average home value: $533,384

South Park Average home value: $540,783.09

Rainier View Average home value: $586,578.62

South Delridge Average home value: $608,192.14



19. Denver

Elyria Swansea Average home value: $381,579

Westwood Average home value: $387,709.73

Globeville Average home value: $395,767.13



20. Nashville, Tennessee

Lake Country Average home value: $241,573.78

Justin Towne Average home value: $242,642.89

Priest Lake Forest Average home value: $242,812.27



21. Oklahoma City

Akers Park Average home value: $78,644.08

Shidler-Wheeler Average home value: $79,875.45

South Creston Hills Average home value: $83,106.32



22. El Paso, Texas

Chamizal Average home value: $113,505

Alameda Business Average home value: $113,684.46

Eagle Estates Homeowners Association Average home value: $114,868.69



23. Washington D.C.

Fairfax Village Average home value: $246,479.55

Barry Farm Average home value: $273,250.89

Knox Hill Average home value: $335,134.57



24. Boston

Mattapan Average home value: $556,639.47

Hyde Park Average home value: $603,493.89

Roxbury Average home value: $660,391.01



25. Portland, Oregon

Sumner Average home value: $375,380.97

Bridgeton Average home value: $385,236.59

Sunderland Average home value: $395,304.86



26. Las Vegas

Downtown East Average home value: $282,846.79

Cultural Corridor Average home value: $285,720.95

East Las Vegas Average home value: $291,602.50



27. Detroit

Hawthorne Park Average home value: $37,137.12

Krainz Woods Average home value: $40,212.36

West End Average home value: $40,809.42



28. Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby Forest-Frayse r Average home value: $84,236.13

r Berclair-Highland Heights Average home value: $97,974.22

Downtown Average home value: $103,808.83



29. Louisville, Kentucky

Park Hill Average home value: $58,585.86

California Average home value: $61,615.91

Portland Average home value: $63,285.74



30. Baltimore

Carrollton Ridge Average home value: $40,386.64

Booth-Boyd Average home value: $42,023.49

Shipley Hill Average home value: $43,973.00



Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: In order to find the cheapest neighborhoods in the biggest US cities, GOBankingRates sourced the largest US cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using the top cities, GOBankingRates analyzed average home values for single family homes from November 2023 to find the lowest priced home values by neighborhoods as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. The neighborhoods, home values, and cities where the neighborhoods reside were all sourced from Zillow Home Value Index to show the cheapest neighborhoods in each state. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of January 11th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cheapest Neighborhoods in the 30 Biggest US Cities

