The Cheapest ETFs for Most Popular Indexes

The three most widely followed US stock indexes—S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq—are tracked by many ETFs and mutual funds.

The S&P 500 represents approximately 80% of the US stock market. It is a market cap weighted index of 500 leading US companies. Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are its top holdings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted measure of 30 US blue-chip companies selected by the editors of the Wall Street Journal.

Boeing (BA) and Home Depot (HD) are its top holdings. Google-Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) are not included in the index because their prices are too high and they will change the index too much.

Nasdaq 100 is a large-cap growth index. It holds 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet are its top holdings.

To learn more about the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and Invesco QQQ (QQQ), please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.