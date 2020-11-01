The Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.1% to US$7.35 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Revenues of US$35m arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.38, an impressive 22% smaller than what broker models predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Chatham Lodging Trust after the latest results. NYSE:CLDT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following the latest results, Chatham Lodging Trust's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$220.2m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 47% to US$0.85. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$229.1m and losses of US$0.60 per share in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$8.70, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Chatham Lodging Trust at US$10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.75. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Chatham Lodging Trust is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Chatham Lodging Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 25%, well above its historical decline of 0.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.9% next year. So it looks like Chatham Lodging Trust is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Chatham Lodging Trust's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Chatham Lodging Trust analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Chatham Lodging Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.