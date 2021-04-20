The Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Share Price Has Soared 456%, Delighting Many Shareholders

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 456%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's down 4.4% in the last seven days.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Chart Industries became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Chart Industries share price is up 132% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 32% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 32% average annual increase in the share price (over three years, again). That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Arguably the share price is reflecting the earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:GTLS Earnings Per Share Growth April 20th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Chart Industries has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Chart Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 360% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 41% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

