News & Insights

Markets
SCHW.PRD

The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D Ex-Dividend Reminder

May 12, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 5/16/23, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.372, payable on 6/1/23. As a percentage of SCHW.PRD's recent share price of $24.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRD to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW.PRD shares open for trading on 5/16/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.01%, which compares to an average yield of 7.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRD shares, versus SCHW:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

SCHW.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are up about 2.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of DFAR
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HCII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW.PRD
SCHW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.