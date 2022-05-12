The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/16/22, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.372, payable on 6/1/22. As a percentage of SCHW.PRD's recent share price of $24.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRD to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW.PRD shares open for trading on 5/16/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.03%, which compares to an average yield of 5.93% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRD shares, versus SCHW:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Thursday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are off about 0.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.