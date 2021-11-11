The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Markets
On 11/15/21, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.372, payable on 12/1/21. As a percentage of SCHW.PRD's recent share price of $25.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of SCHW.PRD to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when SCHW.PRD shares open for trading on 11/15/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.75%, which compares to an average yield of 5.24% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRD shares, versus SCHW:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Thursday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are up about 0.8%.

