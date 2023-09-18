The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $57.86, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, The Charles Schwab Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.73 billion, down 14.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $19.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.15% and -6.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.81. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.81.

Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SCHW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

