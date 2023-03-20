The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $56.11, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 29.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 11.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 22.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.27 billion, up 12.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $21.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.13% and +4.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7% lower within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.81.

Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

