The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $76.60, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 31.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.43 billion, up 16.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $22.51 billion, which would represent changes of +12.56% and +8.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.95, which means The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

