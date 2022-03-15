The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $83.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 2.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.84 billion, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $20.51 billion, which would represent changes of +21.54% and +10.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.85.

Investors should also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.97 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.