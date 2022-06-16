The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $60.86, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.78% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.05 billion, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $21.01 billion, which would represent changes of +19.69% and +13.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note The Charles Schwab Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.4.

Investors should also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

