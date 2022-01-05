The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $89.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.64% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 13.51% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.67 billion, up 11.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% higher within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Charles Schwab Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.82 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.4.

Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.