The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $79.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.33% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 32.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.45 billion, up 16.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $22.56 billion, which would represent changes of +13.08% and +8.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.66% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.84, which means The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.