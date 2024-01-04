The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) ending at $66.89, denoting a -0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of The Charles Schwab Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 17, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.68, showcasing a 36.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.58 billion, indicating a 16.73% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.3% downward. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.49 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.