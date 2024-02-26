The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $64.40, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.62% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of The Charles Schwab Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.74, showcasing a 20.43% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.71 billion, indicating an 8.02% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.34 per share and a revenue of $19.7 billion, signifying shifts of +6.71% and +4.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.45% downward. At present, The Charles Schwab Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Charles Schwab Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.62, so one might conclude that The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.12.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

