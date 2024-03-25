The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the latest trading day at $71.33, indicating a -0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

The company's stock has climbed by 11.11% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Charles Schwab Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 20.43% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.72 billion, down 7.75% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.33 per share and a revenue of $19.68 billion, indicating changes of +6.39% and +4.49%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% decrease. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.38.

It is also worth noting that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.